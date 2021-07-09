تراند الفن: OIC chief stresses women’s role in economic, social, cultural fields

فنون - كتب امير التهامي في الجمعة 9 يوليو 2021 05:09 صباحاً - أدمن 20 دقيقة مضت ARAB NEWS 15 زيارة
CAIRO: OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen commended the unprecedented attention and time given to women issues in Saudi Arabia during the eighth session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ministerial Conference on Women.
Egypt hosted the conference on Thursday under the patronage of President Abdelfattah El-Sisi.
Al-Othaimeen said the conference was held at a time where women’s empowerment to take part in political, economic, social and cultural fields has become a must.
He praised the Kingdom for unlocking the full potential of women as a driving force for development across all areas of Saudi Vision 2030.
Al-Othaimeen thanked Egypt for hosting the session, which reflected the country’s concern to promote the comprehensive objectives of the OIC and strengthen the foundations of the joint Islamic work in women empowerment and other fields.
He added that the OIC seeks to deliver a message to the world that the moderate Islam religion extremely values women and considers them as an effective partner in different fields.
