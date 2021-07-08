تراند الفن: Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia to open Formula E’s biggest season yet in 2022

- 1/3
LONDON: The FIA Formula E World Championship has revealed a provisional calendar for its 2021/22 campaign, featuring a record-breaking 16 races, on the eve of the New York City E-Prix this weekend.
Commencing in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah on January 28, 2022, a now familiar location for the Championship opener, the 2022 season will be Formula E’s longest to date and sees the return of some familiar destinations including Mexico City, Rome, Berlin, New York, London, and ROKiT Venturi Racing’s home race on the streets of Monaco.
Visiting 12 cities across five continents, Season 8 will be the final tour of the series’ current Gen2 package ahead of its switch to the Gen3 rule-set in Season 9.
New to the Formula E urban street racing line-up is Cape Town on February 26th and Vancouver making its calendar debut as the host city for Round 10 on July 2, 2022.
Season 8 will conclude in Seoul, South Korea on August 13 and 14, 2022, another location first for the championship, with a pair of races around the Jasmil Sports Complex – the site of the 1988 Summer Olympic Games.
“The provisional calendar for Season 8 looks really strong and it’s good to have it confirmed so early – this will really help with the teams planning and logistics,” said Susie Wolff, ROKiT Venturi Racing Team Principal. “We’ll be returning to some key iconic inner city locations like London, New York, Mexico City and of course, our home race in Monaco, but there are also some very interesting new additions as well.
“Racing in Vancouver and Cape Town and returning to China is major progress for Formula E and Seoul should make for a fantastic location for the season finale and Formula E’s 100th race.”
2021/2022 SEASON IN FULL
Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, 28 January 2022
Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, 29 January 2022
Mexico City, Mexico, 12 February 2022
Cape Town, South Africa, 26 February 2022*
TBD, China, 19 March 2022*
Rome, Italy, 9 April 2022
Monaco, 20 April 2022
Berlin, Germany, 14 May 2022
TBD, 4 June
Vancouver, Canada, 2 July 2022*
New York City, USA, 16 July 2022
New York City, USA, 17 July 2022
London, UK, 30 July 2022
London, UK, 31 July 2022
Seoul, South Korea, 13 August 2022*
Seoul, South Korea, 14 August 2022*
*Subject to circuit homologation
