تراند الفن: On track: Local media check progress of Saudi F1 street circuit site

JEDDAH: Work on the Jeddah Circuit, the world's fastest street track, is on target as preparations are stepped up for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Dec. 5, 2021.

Construction on the project includes major structures, with the framework for the pit and paddock areas going up.

Extensive work in the past four months has been praised by Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

The circuit is located within Jeddah’s Corniche area on the Red Sea, 12 kilometers north of the city center. The Kingdom is aiming to create a unique setting for a Formula One race.

At 6.175 kilometers in length and with 27 corners, the Jeddah Circuit will be the second longest on the grand prix calendar and one of the fastest, with an average speed of over 250 km/h predicted in simulations.

Al-Faisal, the Saudi engineers supervising the construction and local media on Tuesday viewed the operations on the ground, revealing the full scale of the refurb.

Speaking to Arab News during the exclusive tour, Al-Faisal said that around 48 percent of the construction work has been completed.

“We are about to finish the most important part which is the infrastructure of the circuit,” he said.

He continued “This is an important moment in the development of the Jeddah Circuit and another vital milestone in the lead-up to Saudi Arabia’s first-ever Formula 1 race. With the infrastructure itself nearing completion, we are gearing up to start on other areas. We are starting to go up as the event draws ever closer, the excitement levels for the Formula 1 in Jeddah.

“The atmosphere here for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2021 is rapidly growing. We are ready and we look forward to seeing the world champions in Jeddah very soon.”

Al-Faisal added: “With the help of everyone here in Saudi Arabia headed by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the crown prince and the minister of sports, we feel confident in saying that this track will be one of the most challenging and exciting on the F1 calendar and we look forward to it quickly becoming a fan favorite.”

Construction teams have worked tirelessly for the past four months, ahead of the debut race, he said.

During his tour of the circuit, Al-Faisal visited the track and reviewed field crews’ operations to ensure that everything in order to reflect Saudi Arabia’s reputation as a global hub for world-class sport and entertainment.

“Our Saudi team of engineers has been working day and night along with specialist designers to create a racetrack to provide great racing and we hope to create best-in-class unique fan experiences that are reflective of the diverse and dynamic nature of Saudi Arabia,” he said.

