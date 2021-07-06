فنون - كتب امير التهامي في الثلاثاء 6 يوليو 2021 05:09 مساءً - أدمن 13 دقيقة مضت ARAB NEWS 13 زيارة
RIYADH: The Central Bank of Jordan and the Arab Monetary Fund have completed the inclusion of the Jordanian dinar as a settlement currency in the Buna platform for Arab payments, Asharq reported.
Jordan’s dinar is the fourth currency to be included in the payment system, joining the Emirati dirham, Saudi riyal, US dollar and euro.
Buna is a centralized cross-border payment system affiliated with the Regional Institution for Clearing and Settlement of Arab Payments, owned by the AMF.
The platform enables regional financial institutions to send and receive cross-border payments across the Arab region and beyond in Arab currencies, as well as key international currencies, in an efficient, cost-effective, risk-controlled, and transparent environment.
عرضنا لكم زوارنا الكرام أهم التفاصيل عن خبر تراند الفن: Jordanian dinar fourth currency to join Buna Arab payments platform على دوت الخليج فى هذا المقال ونتمى ان نكون قدمنا لكم كافة التفاصيل بشكل واضح وبمزيد من المصداقية والشفافية واذا اردتكم متابعة المزيد من اخبارنا يمكنكم الاشتراك معنا مجانا عن طريق نظام التنبيهات الخاص بنا على متصفحكم او عبر الانضمام الى القائمة البريدية ونحن نتشوف بامدادكم بكل ما هو جديد.
كما وجب علينا بان نذكر لكم بأن هذا المحتوى منشور بالفعل على موقع ويك اند وربما قد قام فريق التحرير في دوت الخليج بالتاكد منه او التعديل علية اوالاقتباس منه او قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.