فنون - كتب امير التهامي في الثلاثاء 6 يوليو 2021 04:09 مساءً - أدمن 5 دقائق مضت ARAB NEWS 5 زيارة
RIYADH: The Sovereign Fund of Egypt seeks to raise about 1.75 billion Egyptian pounds ($111.5 million) to invest in providing high-quality education to the middle class through its new education investment platform, said Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Hala Al-Saeed.
Al-Saeed said that the platform was launched by the fund with initial investments of 500 million Egyptian pounds in cooperation with Misr Insurance Holding Company (MIHC), Banque Misr, and a number of private sector companies, Asharq reported.
Lighthouse investment platform for education is the fund’s third in the sector, said Ayman Soliman, CEO of The Sovereign Fund of Egypt.
The fund is targeting a portfolio of 30 to 40 billion Egyptian pounds worth of assets by the end of next year.
عرضنا لكم زوارنا الكرام أهم التفاصيل عن خبر تراند الفن: Egypt sovereign fund plans to raise $111.5m for education investment على دوت الخليج فى هذا المقال ونتمى ان نكون قدمنا لكم كافة التفاصيل بشكل واضح وبمزيد من المصداقية والشفافية واذا اردتكم متابعة المزيد من اخبارنا يمكنكم الاشتراك معنا مجانا عن طريق نظام التنبيهات الخاص بنا على متصفحكم او عبر الانضمام الى القائمة البريدية ونحن نتشوف بامدادكم بكل ما هو جديد.
كما وجب علينا بان نذكر لكم بأن هذا المحتوى منشور بالفعل على موقع ويك اند وربما قد قام فريق التحرير في دوت الخليج بالتاكد منه او التعديل علية اوالاقتباس منه او قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.