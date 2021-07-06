تراند الفن: Saudi sports ministry launches program for aspiring athletes with special needs

فنون - كتب امير التهامي في الثلاثاء 6 يوليو 2021 11:09 صباحاً - RIYADH: A new national campaign to develop, manage, and implement adaptive sports opportunities for people with special needs has been launched by the Saudi Ministry of Sports.

Announced by Minister of Sport Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Fakher (pride) program is designed to enable people with disabilities to discover and develop their athletic capabilities through a variety of local and international training camps and competitions.

The initiative aims to rehabilitate individuals, develop their sports abilities, improve quality of life, and enhance participation in sports at community and international levels.

Prince Abdul Aziz said: “We are pleased to launch the Fakher program, which serves a group dear to all of our hearts, as they find all the support, attention, and appreciation from King Salman and the Crown Prince (Mohammed bin Salman).

“The Fakher program is one of the pioneering and qualitative programs supervised by the Saudi Paralympic Committee, and it falls within the initiatives of the Quality of Life Program and seeks to motivate those heroes whose circumstances did not prevent them from contributing and participating in the service of their country in various fields.

“This unlimited support from our generous leadership will provide them with the appropriate sports environment, through the implementation of a number of rehabilitation and sports training programs at the highest levels, and the establishment of internal and external camps, to give them opportunities to compete and represent the country in local, regional, and international forums,” the minister added.

Ahmed Al-Muqarin, president of the Fakher supreme committee, said the program would help inspired people with disabilities to participate in sports activities and enhance their physical and mental health.

“Our program offers the opportunity for disabled persons to participate in activities that provide social connection and physical activity,” he added.

The scheme will be held over a year and include the provision of health and physical rehabilitation services for male and female Saudi participants with training in one of the four sports fields that suit their capabilities – shooting, weightlifting, basketball, and athletics – in addition to providing prosthetic limbs and sports chairs.

Through entities approved by the International Paralympic Committee, the program also includes organizing three local and international camps for around 350 Saudis, with the participation of trainers and physiotherapists. National champions of these competitions will then get the opportunity to join local sports clubs on a permanent basis.