تراند الفن: Two Saudis join international arbitration court

RIYADH: Dr. Khalid Al-Nowaiser has been selected as a member of the International Court for Commercial Arbitration affiliated with the International Chamber of Commerce, and Hussam Al-Hujailan as his deputy.

The Federation of Saudi Chambers commended the pioneering status of the Kingdom at several international organizations.

Al-Nowaiser said: “It is my pleasure to become a member of the International Court for Commercial Arbitration, which is one of the most important nongovernmental international organizations that are related to commercial arbitration and its applications.”

He also praised the efforts of the international body and the support it offers to various business sectors.

The International Court for Commercial Arbitration is an institution for the resolution of international commercial disputes. It operates under the auspices of the International Chamber of Commerce and consists of more than 100 arbitrators from around 90 countries.

It does not issue formal judgments. It provides “judicial supervision of arbitrations proceedings.” Headquartered in the French capital Paris, the court’s official working languages are English and French. It was founded in 1923.

Members of the ICC Court are appointed to three-year terms by the ICC World Council on the recommendation of ICC “national committees” or groups.

The umbrella organization, the International Chamber of Commerce, promotes international trade, responsible business conduct, and a global approach to regulation, in addition to providing market-leading dispute resolution services.