تراند الفن: Weightlifter becomes latest Saudi to book place at Olympics

RIYADH: Weightlifter Siraj Al-Saleem on Sunday became the latest Saudi athlete to book his place at this summer's Olympic Games, the Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah has reported.

Al-Saleem, who will be taking part in the 61kg category in Tokyo, received a message of congratulations from Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, minister of sports, after confirming the Kingdom’s 11th spot at games.

Al-Saleem is the 10th individual Saudi to qualify for Tokyo 2020, joining Youssef Bouarish (swimming), Ali Khadrawi (table tennis), Husein Alireza (rowing), Saeed Al-Mutairi (shooting), Tarek Hamdi (karate), Sulaiman Hamad (judo), Yasmine Al-Dabbagh and Mazen Al-Yassin in athletics, and fellow weightlifter Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed.

The 10 individuals will be joined in Japan by the Saudi Under-23 national football team, who will face Brazil, Germany and the Ivory Coast in Group D of the men’s tournament.

Meanwhile, in the Paralympic Games, Abdel-Rahman Al-Qurashi, Fahad Al-Junaidel, Ali Al-Nakhli, Hassan Doshi, Sarah Al-Jumaah and Al-Hanouf Abu Hamed qualified in athletics events, while Maryam Al-Muraisel will compete in table tennis and Ahmed Al-Sharbatly in the equestrian section.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo will begin on July 23 and run until Aug. 8.