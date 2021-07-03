تراند الفن: ThePlace: Dino Park in Madinah attracts visitors

فنون - كتب امير التهامي في السبت 3 يوليو 2021 06:09 صباحاً - أدمن 55 دقيقة مضت ARAB NEWS 15 زيارة
Dino Park is attracting many visitors to Madinah because of its lifelike animatronic dinosaurs that roar and scream as people make their way around the spacious and open-air site.
People can learn about how dinosaurs lived and the reasons for their extinction, all while feeling safe because of the precautionary and preventive COVID-19 measures being applied.
It has all the facilities and amenities of a family-friendly attraction, and workers at the park have made sure to combine education with sustainable development through workshops focusing on recycling and ways to preserve nature, along with planting a large number of trees at the site to help purify the air.
