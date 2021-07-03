تراند الفن: 100 Saudi students complete talent program

RIYADH: One hundred Saudi students recently completed a summer academic enrichment program aimed at providing opportunities for gifted youth.

Held remotely over three weeks, the training included scientific skills activities covering nine disciplines.

The annual program was part of an ongoing collaboration between King Saud University and the King Abdul Aziz and His Companions’ Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba).

Scientific tracks undertaken by the students included coding, renewable energy, electrical, chemical, and mechanical engineering, anatomy, physiology, and biomedical sciences. Saudi experts also delivered presentations on emotional intelligence and overcoming challenges.

Sixty visits were organized for the candidates to laboratories, research centers, museums, and science departments – such as at King Khalid University Hospital – taking in laser physics labs, an astronomical observatory, and renewable energy center.