تراند الفن: Saudi authorities ramp up health inspection tours

DAMMAM: The Eastern Province municipality carried out 1,577 inspection tours in one day across shopping malls, commercial centers and stores to monitor compliance with health and safety measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.
These checks resulted in four commercial outlets being shut down, while 92 violators were issued with penalties for ignoring health regulations.
The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and wearing a mask, leniency in measuring the temperature of customers, overcrowding issues, and a failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.
The municipality said that it had received 31 reports of violations. It urged all commercial facilities to respect and abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the virus from spreading.
Officials have urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
