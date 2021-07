تراند الفن: Saudi runners Mazen Al-Yassin and Yasmine Al-Dabbagh reserve spots at Olympic Games

Fri, 2021-07-02 19:33

Runners Yasmine Al-Dabbagh and Mazen Al-Yassin have become the latest Saudi athletes to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics set to start on July 23, the Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah reported.

Al-Yassin has been confirmed to take part in the 400m race by the International Association of Athletics Federations, while Al-Dabbagh was nominated to represent Saudi Arabia in the 100m.

The latest announcement follows the International Weightlifting Federation confirming the qualification of Saudi athlete Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed for the men’s 73kg category in Tokyo.