تراند الفن: Jordan’s King Abdullah begins journey to US ahead of Sun Valley’s Economic Forum

RIYADH: Jordan’s King Abdullah left for the United States on Thursday for a three-week visit, where he is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden.
The king, accompanied by Queen Rania, will be the first Arab leader to meet President Joe Biden at the White House.
Jordan’s Petra news agency said the king will be participating in the Economic Forum in Sun Valley, prior to a working visit to Washington.
The forum will be held in Idaho in the first week of July, in the presence of American and international political, economic and media leaders.
Prince Faisal bin Al-Hussein was sworn in as deputy to the king in the presence of the ministry’s body.
