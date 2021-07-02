تراند الفن: Hydrogen cars ‘suitable’ for Saudi Arabia after test — Aramco

RIYADH: Hydrogen vehicles have been tested in Saudi Arabia for the past two years, but it may be several years before they are a regular sight on the Kingdom’s roads, said Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, chief technology officer at Saudi Aramco.

“We have several cars under test with the support of some government sectors,” he told Al Arabiya. “Over the past two years, we were able to test hydrogen cars and found them suitable for the Kingdom.”

The Kingdom, as the world’s largest energy exporter in the form of hydrocarbons, can meet the demand for hydrogen, as it is a decarbonized hydrocarbon, he said.

Aramco is among a number of global energy giants eyeing the potential for such low carbon energy sources, for climate change.

“We will see those investments when the demand appears for blue ammonia and for other low carbon hydrogen,” Al-Khowaiter said during an interview with Bloomberg on Monday.

“I would say the scale up isn’t going to happen before 2030,” he said.