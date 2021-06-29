تراند الفن: Saudi Arabia issues tens-of-thousands of rulings against violators of residency, labor, border security regulations

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has issued 274,849 rulings against violators of the residency, labor and border security regulations across the Kingdom for the period from Aug 20 of 2020 to June 23 of 2021.

The General Directorate of Passports called on citizens and migrants to stop employing or sheltering infiltrators and violators of the regulations.

It further urged people to stop helping them find work, homes or means of transportation, state news agency SPA reported.

It added that everyone should cooperate and report any violators by calling 911 in Makkah and Riyadh, and 999 in all regions of Saudi Arabia.

“The penalty for smugglers or those involved in facilitating the illegal entry or movement of illegal migrants in the Kingdom, provide shelter or provide any form of assistance will face 5-10 years in jail and a fine of $266,000, confiscation of vehicles or property intended to transport or house them,” Border Guard official spokesman Colonel Misfir bin Ghannam Al-Qiraini told Al-Ekhbariya news channel.

In March, Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mujib said smuggling was a form of organized crime run by networks that could have grave security, health, economic and social implications for society.