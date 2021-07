تراند الفن: Saudi, US ground forces conclude ‘Falcon Claws 4’ exercise in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) concluded a joint military exercise with the US forces on Monday, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense said.

The “Falcon Claws 4” exercise, which began on June 9, was held in the Kingdom’s northwestern region.

The two-week exercise concluded with a cultural day, the ministry said.

The “Falcon Claws 4” joint exercise was aimed at raising the level of combat readiness of officers and personnel of the ground forces, the ministry added.