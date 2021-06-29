تراند الفن: Canadian-English Alliance delivers draft of strategy for tourism promotion to Egypt

فنون - كتب امير التهامي في الثلاثاء 29 يونيو 2021 05:09 صباحاً - أدمن 23 دقيقة مضت ARAB NEWS 12 زيارة
CAIRO: During a meeting with Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Anany, officials from the Canadian-English Alliance, tasked since early 2021 with preparing the media strategy for tourism promotion to Egypt, handed over the first draft of their strategy.
The draft took about six months to prepare and consists of over 700 pages, distributed over seven parts for discussion.
In a statement, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said that the alliance had created and distributed questionnaires to more than 12,000 tourists from different countries who visited Egypt during the past three years or who intend to visit during the next three years. The questionnaires aimed to measure tourists’ satisfaction with their experiences and discover what suggestions they had to improve weaknesses.
The strategy outlined in the draft comes in preparation for the launch of an international promotional campaign for Egyptian tourism for a period of three years, starting at the end of this year.
The study preparation phase included meetings with more than 50 ministers and government officials in Egypt; the Egyptian Federation of Tourism Chambers; major investors and tourism experts; university professors; leaders from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities; and experts and international tourism officials from outside Egypt.
The follow-up and evaluation committee formed in the ministry for this purpose reviewed the draft before it was presented at the meeting. Within the next two weeks, another meeting will be held with officials from the alliance to discuss the next steps.
