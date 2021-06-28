تراند الفن: Saudi footballers reach quarter-final of 2021 Arab Cup U-20 tournament in Egypt

فنون - كتب امير التهامي في الاثنين 28 يونيو 2021 05:09 مساءً - CAIRO: The line-up for the quarter finals of the 2021 Arab Cup U-20 football tournament taking place in Egypt has been completed and will see Saudi Arabia face Senegal on Tuesday at Cairo International Stadium, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah reported.

Tunisia and Saudi Arabia were the two qualifiers from Group D, and now join Senegal, Comoros, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, and Tajikistan in the last eight. The final will be held on July 6.

In Group C, a goal by Suleiman Fay gave Senegal a 1-1 draw with Iraq, who scored through Abdul Razzaq Qassem, to ensure the African nation advanced to the knockout stages.

In the same group, Comoros overcame Lebanon by three goals to one with Mahmoud Adel, Hadad Abtah, and Fahd Yassin on the scoresheet for the east African nation, and Ali Kassas converting the consolation goal for the defeated opposition.

Senegal topped Group C with seven points, followed by Comoros on six points, Iraq on three, and Lebanon drawing a blank.

In Group D, Tunisia finished top after beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 on Sunday, with Hani Gertila scoring twice and Meshary Al-Nimr responding for the Kingdom.

In the same group, Yemen beat Uzbekistan 3-1 thanks to strikes by Qasim Al-Sharafi, Ammar Noman, and Imad Al-Jadima, while the sole Uzbek goal came from Abdullakh Boldoshev.

Tunisia finished with a perfect nine points, followed by Saudi Arabia on six, and Yemen with three, while Uzbekistan lost all three matches.