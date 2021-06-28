تراند الفن: Saudi rights body launches training program

JEDDAH: The Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) inaugurated a training program in Riyadh on Sunday for ministries and governmental agencies with the participation of local and international experts.

The aim of the program is to boost the capabilities of employees in these ministries and agencies in line with the Kingdom’s commitment to the international human rights agreements approved by it. It is part of the second and third stages of the training program.

The program continues for four days and is organized in collaboration with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The first day sessions reviewed international agreements including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Bill of Human Rights, the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, and the Convention on the Rights of the Child. During the four days, the program will also host open discussions in which employees of human rights departments in the ministries and governmental agencies will benefit from the expertise of the OHCHR and its programs, to boost the progress achieved on the implementation of the Kingdom’s commitments to these agreements.