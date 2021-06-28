تراند الفن: Health of late President Anwar Sadat’s wife deteriorates

فنون - كتب امير التهامي في الاثنين 28 يونيو 2021 05:09 صباحاً - أدمن 8 دقائق مضت ARAB NEWS 11 زيارة
CAIRO: Jihan El-Sadat, the wife of the late Egyptian President Anwar El-Sadat, is in critical condition.
According to sources, El-Sadat has cancer and has been receiving treatment for a long time.
Mohamed Anwar Esmat El-Sadat, who is the late president’s nephew, called on Egyptians to “continue to pray for a speedy recovery.”
Jihan El-Sadat was exposed to a severe health crisis in recent days, after which she was moved to the hospital. She had been living in the US and was later advised by her medical team to return to Egypt to resume treatment in one of the country’s international medical centers.
