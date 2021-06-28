فنون - كتب امير التهامي في الاثنين 28 يونيو 2021 05:09 صباحاً - أدمن 27 دقيقة مضت ARAB NEWS 16 زيارة
DAMMAM: Saudi municipalities have shut 79 commercial outlets as part of their efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The Eastern Province municipality carried out 10,139 inspection tours in one week across shopping malls, commercial centers and stores.
These checks resulted in 43 commercial outlets being shut down, while 544 violators were issued with penalties for ignoring health regulations.
The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and wearing a mask, leniency in measuring the temperature of customers, overcrowding issues, and a failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.
The municipality said it had received 2,320 reports of violations. It urged all commercial facilities to respect and abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the virus from spreading. Jeddah authorities closed 36 commercial outlets for breaching coronavirus protocols. The municipality of Jeddah governorate carried out 8,103 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities in two days, identifying 61 violations.
عرضنا لكم زوارنا الكرام أهم التفاصيل عن خبر تراند الفن: 79 outlets shut due to COVID-19 violations across Saudi Arabia على دوت الخليج فى هذا المقال ونتمى ان نكون قدمنا لكم كافة التفاصيل بشكل واضح وبمزيد من المصداقية والشفافية واذا اردتكم متابعة المزيد من اخبارنا يمكنكم الاشتراك معنا مجانا عن طريق نظام التنبيهات الخاص بنا على متصفحكم او عبر الانضمام الى القائمة البريدية ونحن نتشوف بامدادكم بكل ما هو جديد.
كما وجب علينا بان نذكر لكم بأن هذا المحتوى منشور بالفعل على موقع ويك اند وربما قد قام فريق التحرير في دوت الخليج بالتاكد منه او التعديل علية اوالاقتباس منه او قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.